An Arizona appeals court on Friday temporarily blocked the enforcement of a ban on nearly all abortions across the state after a three-judge panel voted to grant an emergency stay filed by Planned Parenthood, court documents show.

The ruling temporarily allows health providers to perform abortions up to 15 weeks of pregnancy until Planned Parenthood Arizona's appeal is resolved.

CNN's Maeve Reston and Shawna Mizelle contributed to this report.

