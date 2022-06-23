wire Are you struggling to pay for electricity and air conditioning? Share your story By Tami Luhby, CNN Jun 23, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save This summer is turning out to be a real scorcher.The heat, combined with higher prices for electricity, has made it tough for some Americans to keep the lights and air conditioning on.If you are in this situation, tell us how you've been coping and what it's meant for you and your family. You could be included in an upcoming CNN story.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Local News Proper sunscreen application key to skin protection +2 Music Saint Joseph Symphony members to perform free concert Business Local firefighters serving the community with new business Public Safety Man arrested after hitting police car More Local News → Local Forecast 2 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange National Videos 4:43 National Video Inside Pitch: Goldschmidt looks like NL MVP favorite, but he needs some help 3:27 National Video Watch Now: NY Gov. Hochul on U.S. Supreme Court's concealed carry decision 5:22 National Video Ten Hochman: On this day in Cards history, the ‘Willie McGee Game’ became the ‘Sandberg Game’
