The unprecedented expansion of unemployment benefits that Congress approved at the start of the coronavirus pandemic is set to expire nationwide in early September.
Are your pandemic unemployment benefits -- including the $300 weekly boost and payments to freelancers, independent contractors and the long-term unemployed -- about to end?
Tell us about what that means for you. CNN may contact you for an interview for a future story.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.