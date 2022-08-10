Are you a senior citizen dealing with high drug costs? Share your story with CNN

Congress is expected to soon approve a bill that aims to reduce what millions of Medicare enrollees pay for certain prescription drugs.

 William Burlingham/Adobe Stock

Congress is expected to soon approve a bill that aims to reduce what millions of Medicare enrollees pay for certain prescription drugs.

CNN wants to hear from senior citizens currently struggling to afford their medications, as well as from those who don't yet qualify for Medicare but are looking for help with drug costs.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.