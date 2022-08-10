wire Are you a senior citizen dealing with high drug costs? Share your story with CNN By Tami Luhby, CNN Aug 10, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Congress is expected to soon approve a bill that aims to reduce what millions of Medicare enrollees pay for certain prescription drugs. William Burlingham/Adobe Stock Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Congress is expected to soon approve a bill that aims to reduce what millions of Medicare enrollees pay for certain prescription drugs.CNN wants to hear from senior citizens currently struggling to afford their medications, as well as from those who don't yet qualify for Medicare but are looking for help with drug costs.Tell us about your experience. You could be included in a future CNN story.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Local News Doniphan County Pet Rescue holding yard sale fundraiser Public Safety One hospitalized after crashing vehicle into tow truck Local News St Joseph artist creating sculpture to honor firefighters Public Safety Online service provides anonymous reporting in schools More Local News → Local Forecast 12 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange National Videos 0:26 Tn Exchange Watch now: Explosion blows sparks and debris up from warehouse fire 1:21 Tn Exchange Watch now: Smoke from Metro East recycling plant fire seen for miles 0:31 Tn Exchange Watch now: Smoke from Metro East recycling plant fire seen for miles
