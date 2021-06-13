Apple informed former White House counsel Don McGahn and wife that their records were sought by DOJ in 2018

Former Trump White House counsel Don McGahn and his wife received disclosures from Apple last month that their account records were sought by the Justice Department in February 2018, while McGahn was still the top lawyer representing the presidency, according to a person familiar.

The New York Times first reported McGahn's situation on Sunday.

The pursuit was under a nondisclosure order until May, indicating the Justice Department went to a judge multiple times to keep it secret throughout former President Donald Trump's years in office.

It is extraordinary to subpoena a White House counsel's records.

The Justice Department appears to have accessed McGahn and his wife's information the same month the department swept up Apple's data related to dozens of phone numbers and email accounts connected to the House Intelligence Committee, including for two of its Democratic members.

The DOJ's move also happened a few weeks after Trump became unhappy with McGahn as he tried to pressure McGahn to cover up his request to fire then-special counsel Robert Mueller, a pivotal move of Trump's that added fuel to Mueller's investigation into whether Trump obstructed justice.

However, there's no indication at this time whether the pursuit of McGahn's records was politically motivated, or what possible case investigators were pursuing.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.