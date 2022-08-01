A Kentucky state court of appeals has reinstated the state's so-called "trigger law" banning abortion as well as a separate law banning the procedure after roughly six weeks of pregnancy, siding with Attorney General Daniel Cameron and allowing the laws to temporarily be enforced while the case proceeds in the courts.

"I appreciate the court's decision to allow Kentucky's pro-life laws to take effect while we continue to vigorously defend the constitutionality of these important protections for women and unborn children across the Commonwealth," Cameron, a Republican, said on Twitter.

