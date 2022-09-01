An 83-year-old American nun from Louisiana who was held hostage by terrorists in Burkina Faso for almost five months was released on Monday.

Sister Suellen Tennyson was released from the custody of terrorists to Nigeriens (Niger borders Burkina Faso) then turned over to US officials, a US official with knowledge of the situation said. Multiple US officials and Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy confirmed Tennyson's identity. The exact circumstances of her release are currently unclear.

