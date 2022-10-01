An elderly American wrongfully held in Iran for more than six years has been permitted to leave the country "to seek medical treatment abroad," according to a statement from UN Secretary General spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric.

Baquer Namazi, 85, was released from detention, along with his son Siamak Namazi, Dujarric said.

CNN's Jennifer Hansler contributed to this report.

