An alleged Oath Keeper charged in the Capitol riot was a driver for Roger Stone as part of his security detail at an event one day before the attack, an FBI agent testified Thursday.

The FBI agent said at a federal court hearing that he reviewed video of Joshua James and other members of the right-wing extremist group providing security to Stone, a close ally of former President Donald Trump. James' ties to Stone were previously known, but the details came up at his arraignment on Thursday.

Judge Gray Borden of the Northern District of Alabama ruled that James should stay in jail before his trial in Washington, DC. The judge also ordered James to be transferred to Washington.

James was arrested earlier this week and charged with entering a restricted building and obstructing congressional proceedings. He is one of approximately a dozen Oath Keepers charged in the Capitol insurrection, including some that are accused of planning the attack before traveling to Washington.

His lawyers argued on Thursday that he is not guilty of these crimes.

Stone has denied having advance knowledge of any planned violence or plans to breach the Capitol complex. He has previously said he accepted security from the Oath Keepers because of death threats.

This story is breaking and will be updated.