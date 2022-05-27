A January 6 rioter and alleged White supremacist was convicted Friday on all five charges he faced after hitching his case to the claim that he didn't know Congress met at the United States Capitol.
"I thought there were several buildings called 'Capitol building,'" Timothy Hale-Cusanelli, an alleged Nazi sympathizer and Army reservist, told the jury Thursday, adding that he was "from New Jersey" and was "idiotic" and ignorant. "I did not realize that Congress met in the Capitol."
Several jurors rolled their eyes during this explanation and Hale-Cusanelli later said he was knowledgeable regarding the workings of the Electoral College process and American politics generally, which he took classes on in college.
Judge Trevor McFadden said he found the claim "highly dubious" following the verdict, suggesting that he was opened to an enhancement against Hale-Cusanelli for obstructing justice. Sentencing is scheduled for September 16.
Hale-Cusanelli -- who yelled for the mob to "advance" during the riot before going inside the Capitol -- was the fifth January 6 rioter to be convicted by a jury in Washington, DC, and faces up to 20 years behind bars for the felony of obstructing an official proceeding. The ultimate sentence, however, will likely be far lower.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.