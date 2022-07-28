The man accused of attempting to stab New York gubernatorial nominee Rep. Lee Zeldin on stage at a campaign event will not yet be released from custody, a judge determined on Thursday, according to a Department of Justice spokesperson.

David Jakubonis, 43, appeared before Magistrate Judge Marian Payson in the Western District of New York on Thursday for a bail hearing but the judge decided they needed more information, according to a statement from Department of Justice spokesperson Barbara Burns.

