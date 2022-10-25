Then-Supreme Court nominee Samuel Alito told Democratic Sen. Ted Kennedy in late 2005 that he respected Roe v. Wade and that he believed a right to privacy was "settled" law, according to entries in the late senator's diary included in a new biography and published in The New York Times.

"'I am a believer in precedents,'" then-Judge Alito told Kennedy, according to a part of the diary reportedly recorded by the senator and later transcribed. "'People would find I adhere to that.'"

