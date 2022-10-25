Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito on Tuesday called the leak of his draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade last spring a "grave betrayal" and "shock," saying that it put the lives of some of the high court's conservative justices at risk.

In his most extended and direct comments about the leak to date, Alito said it made the justices who were thought to be in the majority "targets for assassination" because it gave some people a reason to think they may be able to prevent the release of the final opinion "from happening by killing one of us." He also noted officials have charged a man with attempting to murder Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

