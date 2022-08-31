Alaska elections officials will tabulate the state's ranked-choice ballots for the first time on Wednesday, determining whether former Gov. Sarah Palin will make a political comeback by winning a special election for the state's lone House seat.

The special election is to fill the remaining months of the term of the late Rep. Don Young, who died in March after holding the state's House seat for 49 years. Palin is up against Democratic former state lawmaker Mary Peltola for the chance to represent Alaska for the rest of 2022. (Both candidates are also among those vying to fill the full term in a separate election in November.)

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.