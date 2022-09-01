Alarm grows as more election workers leave their posts ahead of Election Day

Election officials sort through blank ballots in the polling area at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage in Louisiville on November 3, 2020.

 Jon Cherry/Getty Images/File

State and federal officials, along with voting rights advocates, are sounding the alarm about a growing exodus of local election officials as the November midterms draw closer and workers face continued threats and harassment.

In Kentucky, 23 of the state's 120 county election clerks have opted not to seek reelection this year -- "an unusually high" rate of departures, Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams, a Republican, told CNN. Five have left their posts in recent weeks, he said.

CNN's Pamela Kirkland contributed to this story.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.