Former Vice President Al Gore on Sunday likened climate crisis deniers to the police officers in Uvalde who failed to take action as 21 schoolchildren and teachers were gunned down in their classrooms, saying, "They heard the screams, they heard the gunshots, and nobody stepped forward."

"The climate deniers are really in some ways similar to all of those almost 400 law enforcement officers in Uvalde, Texas, who were waiting outside an unlocked door while the children were being massacred," Gore told NBC's "Meet the Press." "They heard the screams, they heard the gunshots, and nobody stepped forward."

