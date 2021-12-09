The Longworth House Office Building of the US Capitol complex was put on a shelter-in-place order after a Capitol staffer brought a gun into the building, multiple sources told CNN.
United States Capitol Police said in a statement this morning that officers "spotted the image of a handgun in a bag on the x-ray screen" and the man, who was identified as 57-year-old Jeffrey Allsbrooks, was tracked down four minutes later and arrested.
He is being charged with carrying a pistol without a license, according to the statement.
"This case remains under investigation and the Department is looking into what happened before, during and after those four minutes," the statement read.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
