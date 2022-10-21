When former Vice President Mike Pence agreed to appear at an October 21 fundraiser for Derek Schmidt, the Kansas Republican's campaign expected a positive response. But in the first 24 hours after the invitations went out last week, the campaign raised nearly $100,000 -- a figure that astounded Schmidt's operation.

"It dropped my jaw to the floor," said one adviser to Schmidt, who is running against incumbent Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly. "We're well over that now. That's relatively unheard of for Kansas governor."

