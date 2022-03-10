Attorney General Merrick Garland said Thursday that when it comes to politically sensitive investigations, the Justice Department does "not shy away from cases that are controversial or sensitive or political."
"To do that would undermine an element of the rule of law, which is that we treat like cases alike without regard to the subject matter," Garland told reporters in response to a question about the January 6 investigation.
Garland spoke briefly Thursday morning at the Justice Department to mark his first full year in office, but declined to answer more specific questions about the January 6 investigation or any discussions with the House select committee investigating the US Capitol riot.
"What we will avoid and what we must avoid is any partisan element of our decision making about cases," Garland said. "That is what I am intent on ensuring, that the department's decisions are made on the merits, and they're made on the facts and the law. And they're not based on any kind of partisan considerations."
