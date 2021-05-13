Active-duty Marine charged with assaulting police officers at US Capitol riot

An active-duty US Marine was arrested Thursday for allegedly participating in the deadly Capitol insurrection and charged with assaulting multiple police officers inside and outside the iconic building during the attack.

Major Christopher Warnagiris, who is stationed at Marine Corps Base Quantico, was arrested in Virginia, according to the Justice Department.

Warnagiris is charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding officers; obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder; and obstruction of justice; among other charges.

He is scheduled for an initial court appearance in federal court later Thursday.

