Stacey Abrams, the Democratic nominee for governor in Georgia, is up against a GOP incumbent in a generally favorable Republican environment, while trying to meet the high expectations following her narrow defeat in the 2018 race. But she's found an issue to center her campaign around as Election Day approaches: protecting abortion rights in Georgia.

"It's going to be front and center in the conversation," Abrams told CNN in an interview Saturday while campaigning at a farmers market in Atlanta.

