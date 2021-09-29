Approximately 4,600 Haitians have been removed from the United States on repatriation flights from Texas to Haiti since September 19, a Homeland Security spokesperson told CNN on Wednesday.
The Biden administration has relied on a Trump-era public health authority, known as Title 42, to swiftly remove migrants encountered at the US-Mexico border, including Haitians who amassed under the Del Rio International Bridge in Texas this month.
Since September 19, the Department of Homeland Security conducted 43 repatriation flights from Del Rio to Haiti.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
