A slate of restrictive state abortion laws, including so-called trigger laws, are set to take effect this week, putting access to abortion further out of reach for millions of women as Republican-led states rush to limit the procedure since the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade.

Trigger laws in three states -- Idaho, Tennessee and Texas -- will take effect Thursday, banning abortions in their respective states with few exceptions, though litigation continues around certain aspects of some of those states' bans. These laws were designed to take effect 30 days following the US Supreme Court's transmission of its judgment overturning Roe v. Wade -- a procedural step by the court that occurred on July 26.

