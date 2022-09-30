Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke clashed over gun restrictions in a debate Friday night, with O'Rourke claiming that Abbott blames "everybody else" for mass shootings while "misleading this state."

"It's been 18 weeks since their kids have been killed, and not a thing has changed in this state to make it any less likely that any other child will meet the same fate," O'Rourke said in their debate at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley in Edinburg. "All we need is action, and the only person standing in our way is the governor of the state of Texas."

