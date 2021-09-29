A new poll finds cause for concern for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who is seeking reelection in 2022.
- A historic job approval drop: The GOP governor's job approval rating among registered voters is underwater for the first time since 2018, according to polling from Quinnipiac University, finding 44% of Texans approve of Abbott's work as governor while 47% disapprove.
- 51% say he does not deserve reelection: When Texas voters are asked about Abbott's reelection prospects, a slight majority (51%) say he does not deserve to be reelected; 42% say he does.
- That disapproval grew in the last three months: Compare that with June, when voters were split at 48% saying he did not deserve reelection while 46% said he did.
Let's go over what happened this summer: Abbott codified laws restricting abortion and banning government vaccine mandates, and grappling with a surge of migrants at the US-Mexico border, among other issues.
Voters give Abbott a thumbs down on his handling of all three hot-button issues:
- Situation at the Mexican border: 43% approve, 46% disapprove.
- Response to the coronavirus: 46% approve, 50% disapprove.
- Abortion: 37% approve, 53% disapprove.
Abbot does get a thumbs up on the economy. A solid 53% of voters approve of his handling of the economy, while 39% disapprove.
There is a silver lining for Abbott in the Quinnipiac poll. Voters may not like him right now, but they dislike other high-profile gubernatorial prospects even more.
- 50% said they did not think Democrat (and former Senate and presidential candidate) Beto O'Rourke would make a good governor.
- Nearly the same amount (49%) said they did not think actor Matthew McConaughey, an Austin resident and Texas native, would make a good governor. McConaughey recently said on a podcast that he is "measuring" a run, despite having no party affiliation or stated platform.
The Point: Texas voters aren't totally keen on Abbott's reelection, but so far, polling shows they dislike the alternatives even more.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
