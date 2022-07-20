Americans' approval of the Supreme Court has fallen again, according to a new poll released Wednesday, with just 38% of the country saying it approves of the nation's highest court after it overturned Roe v. Wade -- a dramatic shift in public opinion from one year ago.

The Marquette Law School poll provides key insight into how the country views the Supreme Court after its controversial decision to reverse nearly 50 years of precedent. Taken between July 5 and 12, just days after the court reversed Roe, the survey found that 61% of respondents said they disapproved of the nine justices and 38% said they approved.

