Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and her Republican challenger Tudor Dixon clashed on abortion rights in a debate Tuesday night, as Whitmer backed a referendum on ballots this fall that would amend the state constitution to guarantee abortion rights.

Dixon said that referendum, if approved by voters, "would be the most radical abortion law in the entire country. The only place that has something similar is China and North Korea."

