The House of Representatives will return to work in Washington this week following the August recess with a government shutdown deadline looming at the end of the month and the midterms -- where a major fight is underway for control of the chamber -- fast approaching in November.

Republicans are hoping to win back the majority in the House, while Democrats are hoping to limit their losses -- and both parties will be eager to allow their most vulnerable lawmakers time to get back on the campaign trail before the election.

CNN's Daniella Diaz, Betsy Klein and Ivana Kottasová contributed to this report.

