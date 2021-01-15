US investigators have opened up 275 cases and charged roughly 98 individuals in connection to last week's pro-Donald Trump riot at the US Capitol, federal officials said Friday, emphasizing they are focused on rounding up the most violent offenders.

That number will easily grow to over 300 by the end of the day, Michael Sherwin, acting US Attorney for the District of Columbia, told reporters Friday.

Shocking new details show the riot last week was extraordinarily violent and posed mortal danger to the top members of the US government.

Some of the individuals who breached the Capitol intended to "capture and assassinate elected officials," federal prosecutors wrote in a new court filing.

Vice President Mike Pence also came closer than initially known to the mob, according to new reporting from the Washington Post that stresses the level of danger he and other government leaders faced during the January 6 insurrection. Some of the pro-Trump rioters who rampaged the Capitol were heard screaming "where's Mike Pence" and seen on video shouting "hang Mike Pence" -- upset that Pence was doing his constitutional duty to certify the November election results.

Pence, per the Post, remained in the Senate chamber for about 14 minutes after Capitol Police reported the initial attempted breach of the building.

