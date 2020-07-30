Two American oil executives held in an overcrowded Venezuelan prison for almost three years have been placed in house arrest, a sign that the embattled government of Nicolas Maduro may be easing its stance toward the detainees.
Gustavo Cárdenas and Jorge Toledo were released on house arrest on Thursday evening, days after a humanitarian visit to Caracas by former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson and a team of nongovernment negotiators.
A person involved in the negotiations called it a "positive first step" and thanked Maduro for the gesture, while also calling for the release of all six Americans detained.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
CNN's Jennifer Hansler contributed to this story