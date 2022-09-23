2 Americans captured by Russian-backed forces are back on US soil after their release

Americans Alexander John-Robert Drueke, right, and Andy Tai Ngoc Huynh, left, are pictured here after arriving back in the US following their release from Russian captivity.

 Courtesy Dianna Shaw

Two Americans who had been held by Russian-backed forces for more than three months were back on US soil Friday afternoon.

Americans Alexander John-Robert Drueke and Andy Tai Ngoc Huynh arrived in New York City after they were released earlier this week in a prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine that was brokered by Saudi Arabia. Their families said they believe the men are in good health.

