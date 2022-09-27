Twelve civilians were killed and five civilians were injured because of US military operations in 2021, according to a congressionally mandated Pentagon report released Tuesday.

Ten of the civilians killed in 2021 were killed during a botched drone strike the US military conducted in Kabul on Aug.29, one day before the end of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, the report stated. Seven of the ten civilians killed in that incident were children.

CNN's Oren Liebermann contributed to this report.

