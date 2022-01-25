Ten Oath Keepers, including leader Stewart Rhodes, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to new charges, including seditious conspiracy, related to the January 6, 2021, attack at the US Capitol.
Another defendant, Edward Vallejo, was not present at the hearing and did not enter a formal plea.
The Justice Department unveiled the indictment against the 11 Oath Keepers in early January, alleging that the far-right group recruited members, stocked up on weapons and organized to disrupt Congress' certification of the 2020 election and keep then-President Donald Trump in power.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.