Judge: K.C. payday lender should repay $132.5 million

KANSAS CITY, Mo. | A judge has recommended that a Kansas City payday lender pay $132.5 million in restitution to borrowers it’s accused of duping.

The administrative law judge recently made the recommendation in the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s case against Integrity Advance, The Kansas City Star reported Friday. The judge also found that the business and its chief executive, James Carnes, should pay $7.5 million and $5 million in civil penalties, respectively.

Attorneys for Carnes and the business on Thursday filed an appeal of the judge’s recommendation. The appeal cites a Supreme Court ruling earlier this year that found the structure of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau was unconstitutional and that its director could be removed by the president.

Amazon expanding to 25K workers in Seattle suburb

BELLEVUE, Wash. | The Seattle suburb of Bellevue may soon be Amazon’s unofficial “HQ3.”

The Seattle-based tech giant announced Friday that it was expanding its workforce footprint in Bellevue, with new office space plans that will host a total of 25,000 employees in the next five years, the Seattle Times reported.

That’s the same number of employees promised for Arlington, Virginia, by 2030.

Bellevue hasn’t provided tax breaks or financial incentives to lure Amazon.

Daimler Trucks testing self-driving vehicles in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. | Daimler Trucks and allied vehicle software company Torc Robotics announced Thursday the expansion of testing for self-driving trucks to public roads in New Mexico along major long-haul freight routes.

The companies have established a new testing center in Albuquerque, as they begin automated runs for 18-wheel vehicles with autonomous diving technology on public highways — supported by a human driver and a safety conductor.

Britain begins high-speed rail project

LONDON | Construction formally began Friday on Britain’s 106 billion-pound ($140 billion) high-speed railway project, aiming to forge better connections between cities for decades to come.

Construction on the new high-speed railway was given the final go-ahead by Prime Minister Boris Johnson in February, despite the project being chronically over budget. Work will begin with stations and tunnels, followed by the main viaducts and bridges.

— From AP reports