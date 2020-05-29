In an ongoing battle between President Donald Trump and Twitter, the social media company has tagged one of the president's tweets saying it violates their rules.
In a two tweet message Thursday evening, the president condemned the lack of leadership in Minneapolis, saying that if the mayor doesn't get the city under control he will send in the National Guard.
"Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!" the second part of the tweet said.
The second part of the tweet now comes with the disclaimer. While other tweets like that are removed, Twitter has said the tweet will remain accessible for the public's interest.
Other users on Twitter quickly drew comparisons to the Kent State Massacre of 1970 when the National Guard was sent to that campus to suppress a protest. The incident resulted in the deaths of four people.
Cheering protesters torched a Minneapolis police station that the department abandoned as three days of violent protests spread to nearby St. Paul and angry demonstrations flared across the U.S over the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who pleaded for air as a white police officer kneeled on his neck.
A police spokesman confirmed late Thursday that staff had evacuated the 3rd Precinct station, the focus of many of the protests, “in the interest of the safety of our personnel" shortly after 10 p.m. Livestream video showed the protesters entering the building, where fire alarms blared and sprinklers ran as blazes were set.
Protesters could be seen setting fire to a Minneapolis Police Department jacket.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.