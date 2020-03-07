ATLANTA — President Donald Trump’s visit to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday was a somber look at financial markets slowing and the virus spreading.
The president assured that the growing alarm of the virus will be curtailed and various events could be canceled from coast to coast to fight the spread of the virus.
Trump called Washington state’s governor, who is dealing with the most serious outbreak in the nation, a “snake.” He said he’d prefer that people exposed to the virus on a cruise ship be left aboard so they wouldn’t be added to the count for the nation’s total number of infections.
Before departing Washington, Trump signed an $8.3 billion coronavirus response-funding bill at the White House and instructed the public: “Be calm. It will go away.”
“We have very low numbers compared to major countries throughout the world. Our numbers are lower than just about anybody,” Trump said about cases of the virus.
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar pleaded to Americans to be patient.
Trump also insisted that for those concerned about the virus, “Anybody who wants a test, can get a test.”
Vice President Mike Pence, who chairs the federal coronavirus task force, at a later briefing suggested a timeline of “weeks” before the test would be widely available to the general public.
Pence also was asked whether Trump’s comments about impeachment raised questions about how seriously the president was taking the virus. The vice president responded, “I promise you, President Trump has no higher priority than the health and safety of the American people.”
The legislation Trump signed at the White House provides federal public health agencies with money for vaccines, tests and potential treatments and helps state and local governments prepare and respond to the threat.
“It’s an unforeseen problem,” Trump said of the virus. “It came out of nowhere. We’re taking care of it.”
The president, while touring the CDC, talked up his ability to understand the virus, although he has repeatedly misstated how long it would take for a vaccine to be developed and available.
“I like this stuff. I really get it,” Trump said. “People are surprised that I understand it. ... Maybe I have a natural ability.”