A national debate regarding funding for the U.S Postal Service brought protests to St. Joseph on Saturday morning.

Nearly a dozen people gathered with signs in show of support for postal workers and a desire for increased funding for the U.S Postal Service.

The protest occurred as the U.S House of Representatives worked on a bill that would provide additional funding to the U.S Postal Service.

Congressional Democrats have called for an investigation into Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and recent cost-cutting measures. They say it has slowed mail delivery and harmed mail-in voting.

Gena Ross is a concerned citizen who attended the protest. Ross has concerns about the impact this could have on the November election.

"It's just not right, again it's during voting time I just can't even get my thoughts wrapped around it," said Ross

Jacoby Wynkoop was protesting with his family, holding signs in show of support for the workers of the post office.

"It's rough enough as it is right now and you don't need to cut their hours or cut anything. We've got to protect them," Wynkoop said.