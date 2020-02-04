2 women killed, child hurt in shooting at Texas dormitory

COMMERCE, Texas — Two women were killed and a child was wounded in a shooting Monday morning at a university dormitory in Texas, officials said.
A recommendation for students and employees to shelter in place was lifted early Monday afternoon at Texas A&M University-Commerce, and police said there appeared to be no other threats. Officials have not identified the suspected shooter.
University police Chief Bryan Vaughn said officers responding to a call at 10:17 a.m. found two dead women in a room at Pride Rock residence hall on the campus in Commerce, about 65 miles northeast of Dallas. He said a boy about 2 years old also was in the room and was taken to a hospital, where he was in stable condition.
Vaughn did not take questions after a news conference and did not say if the women were students.
The university canceled classes after the shooting and later said classes will not resume until Thursday.
The university lifted the shelter-in-place recommendation about an hour and a half after it was announced on Twitter. But the university said that even with the lifting of the recommendation, the residence hall and the surrounding area was still blocked off due to the ongoing investigation.
The university said the student center would be available for displaced students and that counselors were available there.