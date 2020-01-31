CARACAS, Venezuela | Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó wraps up an international tour with a rally in Miami on Super Bowl weekend with the looming question whether the opposition leader can score an important meeting with President Donald Trump.
Guaidó’s ability to win face time with Trump in a symbolically important meeting will test the young political leader’s standing with his most important international ally.
“If Trump does not meet with Guaidó, that would raise serious questions about the administration’s continuing commitment to Venezuela’s interim president,” said Michael Shifter, president of the Washington-based Inter-American Dialogue think tank. “It might well be interpreted that Trump is hedging on Guaidó.”
With his support down at home, Guaidó launched the second year of his so-far unsuccessful campaign to remove President Nicolás Maduro by defying a travel ban and slipping out of Venezuela seeking to shore up backing from leaders in Colombia, across Europe and Canada.