KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian emergency officials said Tuesday they have extinguished forest fires in the radiation-contaminated area near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, but acknowledged that grass still was smoldering in some areas.
Hundreds of firefighters backed by aircraft have been battling several forest fires around Chernobyl for the past 10 days. They contained the initial blazes, but new fires raged closer to the decommissioned plant.
Emergencies Service chief Mykola Chechetkin reported to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that rains helped firefighters put out the flames, but acknowledged that it would take a few more days to extinguish smoldering grass.
Chechetkin said emergency workers have prevented the fire from engulfing radioactive waste depots and other facilities in Chernobyl.
The 1,000-square-mile Chernobyl Exclusion Zone was established after the 1986 disaster at the plant that sent a cloud of radioactive fallout over much of Europe.
The zone is largely unpopulated, although about 200 people have remained despite orders to leave.
Ukraine’s emergencies service said radiation levels in the capital, Kyiv, about 60 miles south of the plant, were within norms after the forest fires.
President Zelenskiy urged Ukrainians not to panic.
“We all remember the lessons of April 26, 1986,” he said in an online statement Tuesday. “No one is hiding the truth from you. Right now the truth is that the situation there is under control.”