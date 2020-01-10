WASHINGTON | President Donald Trump ordered new retaliatory economic sanctions Friday on Iran, even as his administration faced persistent questions over its drone strike on an Iranian general.
Trump issued an executive order adding additional U.S. sanctions to an already long list his administration had imposed, aiming to force Iran to accept a new agreement that would curb its nuclear program and halt support for militant groups throughout the Middle East.
The president, in a statement announcing the new measures, referenced Iran’s nuclear program and use of proxy forces throughout the region while noting that the Iranians have threatened U.S. service members, diplomats and civilians — an apparent reference to his administration’s justification for killing Gen. Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike last week in Baghdad.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and others in the administration have said the threat posed by Soleimani was imminent. Members of Congress said officials did not provide sufficient detail or justification in briefings this week.
Both Pompeo and Trump had said U.S. embassies were threatened. The secretary of state broadened it to include “American facilities,” including military bases throughout the region. “This was going to happen, and American lives were at risk,” he said.
He spoke amid revelations by U.S. officials that the American military had tried, but failed, to kill another senior Iranian commander on the same day that Soleimani was killed. It was apparently part of an effort to cripple the leadership of Iran’s Quds force, which the U.S. has designated a terror organization along with the larger Islamic Revolutionary Guard Force.