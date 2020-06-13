WASHINGTON — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced June 10 that it has expanded COVID-19 testing among people held at its detention facilities following criticism of its response to the outbreak.
ICE said it now offers voluntary tests for the virus to all people held at detention facilities in Tacoma, Washington, and Aurora, Colorado, and will consider doing the same at other locations. The announcement follows weeks of criticism that the agency has not taken sufficient steps to prevent the spread of the coronavirus among people in its custody and those it deports to other countries.
The most recent data available from ICE shows there are 788 people with COVID-19 among the nearly 25,000 people in its custody at about 200 facilities around the nation. The largest outbreak, with more than 100 cases, is at a detention center in the Dallas area.
ICE says it has tested nearly 5,100 detainees since the start of the outbreak.
There have been 45 confirmed cases among ICE employees at detention centers, including 15 at a facility at the airport in Alexandria, Louisiana, where people are held just prior to deportation.
Guatemala suspended deportation flights from the U.S. for nearly a month after at least 186 people tested positive for COVID-19 upon their return even after U.S. assurances that they were healthy. Those flights resumed Tuesday with one from Alexandria.
ICE has disputed claims from detainees and immigrant advocates of insufficient supplies of hygiene materials.