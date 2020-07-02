Trump plans huge July 4 fireworks show despite DC's concerns

FILE — In this July 4, 2019 file photo, fireworks go off over the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, Thursday, July 4, 2019. The Trump administration is promising one of the largest fireworks displays in recent memory for Washington on July 4. It also plans to give away as many as 300,000 face masks to those who come down to the National Mall, although they won’t be required to wear them.

 Susan Walsh

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s July Fourth celebration on the National Mall will feature one of the largest fireworks displays ever and as many as 300,000 face masks will be given away to those who want them — but despite health concerns from D.C.’s mayor, no one apparently will be required to wear them.

Trump made no mention of the masks or of the pandemic overall in a tweet Wednesday on his Independence Day pIans.

He thanked corporate donors for supporting “what will, without question, be a special evening.”

Interior Secretary David Bernhardt outlined a second year of military-focused events in the nation’s capital on July Fourth, including Defense Department flyovers for a “one-of-a-kind air show.”