WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump hosted Israel’s prime minister and his chief rival Monday at the White House on the eve of unveiling a long-awaited Mideast peace plan, expressing confidence that despite adamant Palestinian rejection they would ultimately go along with a blueprint he said was “very good for them.”
The Trump proposal is widely expected to be favorable to Israel, with both Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and challenger Benny Gantz speaking in glowing terms about the president and his initiative. But with the Palestinians steadfastly refusing to even speak to Trump, and urging other Arab nations to boycott Tuesday’s event, there is great skepticism over the plan’s chances of success.
The meetings come just a month before Netanyahu and Gantz are set to face off in national elections for the third time in less than a year, and both were looking to project leadership in their separate meetings with the president.