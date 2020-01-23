SALT LAKE CITY | A Utah teenager shot and killed his mother and sister as they returned from school pickup, then waited for two more siblings to come home and killed them, prosecutors said Wednesday.
Colin “CJ” Haynie, 16, tried to kill his father as well, but the older man managed to wrestle a handgun away despite a gunshot wound to the leg, prosecutors said in court documents.
The boy from the small town of Grantsville west of Salt Lake City was charged with 10 felonies, including aggravated murder and discharge of a firearm.
“This is something that methodically happened over a five-hour period. ... This wasn’t a one-moment snap,” Tooele County Attorney Scott Broadhead said at a news conference. “We all have the same question: Why?”
The Associated Press does not typically name juveniles accused of crimes, but the seriousness of the case and Haynie’s age meant he was charged as an adult under Utah law. No attorney was immediately listed for Haynie.
Investigators still don’t know why the teenager killed his mother, sisters and brother, Broadhead said. The boy acknowledged the slayings the night they happened, but hasn’t talked with investigators since, he said.