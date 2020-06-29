CHICAGO — Shootings across Chicago over the weekend have left three children dead, including a 10-year-old girl who was struck in the head by a stray bullet that came through an apartment window.
The Saturday night death was among at least 10 shooting fatalities since Friday evening, which follow a deadly Father’s Day weekend and fresh concerns about a violent summer ahead.
Earlier Saturday, a 1-year-old boy was killed and his mother injured when a gunman opened fire on their vehicle. And a 17-year-old died at a hospital after he got into an altercation and someone fired shots.
“The pain of losing a child never goes away,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Saturday on Twitter. “As a mother, I am tired of the funerals. I am tired of burying our children.