WASHINGTON — The Obama administration was ill-prepared to handle and failed to respond effectively to Russian interference during the 2016 election, according to a bipartisan congressional report released Thursday. It said officials feared getting caught up in a heavily politicized environment and undermining public confidence in the electoral process.
The Senate Intelligence Committee’s report said the U.S. government was “not well-postured” to counter Russian election interference and that Russia’s cyberactivities did not cease despite high-level warnings of potential retaliation. The report noted that some Republicans in 2016 were wary of releasing information on the interference.
Committee members said they hoped lessons learned from 2016 will better position the U.S. to foil another round of potential interference, as the nation’s intelligence chiefs warn that Russia, China, Iran and North Korea remain a threat. They called on elected officials to put aside politics when it comes to countering future threats to U.S. elections.
Republicans and Democrats on the the committee agreed on the broader conclusions of the report, a rare show of bipartisan unity. But some members on both sides submitted “additional views,” including five Republicans who were more sharply critical of the Obama administration’s actions.
In 2016, Russia carried out a “sweeping and systematic” effort to interfere in U.S. elections through disinformation on social media, stolen campaign emails and attacks on voting systems. U.S. officials have made advances in trying to prevent similar attacks from undermining the 2020 vote, but the potential threats have increased and some old problems such as outdated and vulnerable voting machines have not been fully addressed.
Trump has doubted intelligence agencies’ findings that Russia interfered in the 2016 vote and said he was open to receiving information on political rivals from foreign governments. That raised concerns about his willingness to counter threats to this year’s vote.