CHARLESTON, S.C. — Democrats unleashed a roaring assault against Bernie Sanders’ electability and seized on Mike Bloomberg’s past with women in the workplace in a raucous debate Tuesday night that tested the strength of the two men leading their party’s presidential nomination fight.
Sanders, his status as the Democratic front-runner undeniable, faced the brunt of the attacks for much of the night.
Pete Buttigieg, mired among the moderates fighting to emerge as the chief Sanders’ alternative, seized on Sanders’ self-described democratic socialism and his recent comments expressing admiration for Cuban dictator Fidel Castro’s push for education.
“I am not looking forward to a scenario where it comes down to Donald Trump with his nostalgia for the social order of the 1950s and Bernie Sanders with a nostalgia for the revolutionary politics of the 1960s,” Buttigieg declared.
Sander slashed back throughout the night, pointing to polls that showed him beating the Republican president and noting all the recent attention he’s gotten: “I’m hearing my name mentioned a little bit tonight. I wonder why?”
The new wave of infighting came as Democrats met for the party’s 10th — and perhaps most consequential — debate of the 2020 primary season. Tuesday’s forum, sponsored by CBS and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute, came just four days before South Carolina’s first-in-the-South primary and one week before more than a dozen states vote on Super Tuesday.
The Democrats’ 2020 class will not stand side-by-side on the debate stage until the middle of next month, making Tuesday’s debate the best, and perhaps last, chance for some candidates to save themselves and alter the trajectory of the high-stakes nomination fight.
Bloomberg was steadier on his feet Tuesday, although it was unclear whether the performance would be enough to revive his stalled presidential campaign.
His fortune ensures he will remain a factor at least through Super Tuesday. Bloomberg already has spent more than $500 million on a nationwide advertising campaign.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar also fought to win over moderates while decrying Sanders’ chief policy priorities.