NEW DELHI | Defending his host,, President Donald Trump refused Tuesday to speak out publicly against an Indian citizenship law pushed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that has sparked deadly protests over discrimination against Muslims during the president’s visit.
With at least 10 people killed in violent protests during his two-day visit, Trump told reporters that he didn’t want to discuss the amendment that provides fast-track naturalization for some foreign-born religious minorities but not Muslims. The law is raising fears the country is inching nearer to a religious citizenship test.
“I want to leave that to India and hopefully they will make the right decision,” Trump said. A senior administration official had told reporters before the trip that the U.S. was concerned about the developments.
The comments came as Trump was winding up a 36-hour visit to the subcontinent in which he was showered with praiseat a mega rally in Ahmedabad, toured the majestic Taj Mahal, and held talks with Modi. Cities were plastered with billboards heralding Trump’s arrival, his travel routes were lined with enthusiastic crowds, andcolorfully costumed dancers and musicians entertained him at every turn.
Asked about protests during a press conference before his departure, Trump said he had raised the issue of religious freedom with Modi and that the prime minister was “incredible” on the subject.
“He wants people to have religious freedom,” said Trump.