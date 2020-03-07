SAN FRANCISCO — Twenty-one people aboard a mammoth cruise ship off the California coast tested positive for the new coronavirus and 19 of them are crew members, Vice President Mike Pence announced Friday, amid evidence the vessel was the breeding ground for a deadly cluster of more than 10 cases during its previous voyage.
He said federal officials were working with California authorities on a plan to bring the ship to a noncommercial port. There was no immediate word on where or when the vessel will dock, and in the meantime, everyone on aboard was keeping to themselves in their rooms.
“All passengers and crew will be tested for the virus,” Pence said. “Those that will need to be quarantined will be quarantined. Those who will require medical help will receive it.”
Pence said 46 of the more than 3,500 people aboard were tested in the first round. A military helicopter crew lowered test kits onto the 951-foot Grand Princess by rope Thursday and later retrieved them for analysis as the vessel waited off San Francisco, under orders to keep its distance from shore.
Health officials trying to establish whether the virus is circulating on the Grand Princess undertook the testing after reporting that a passenger on a previous voyage of the ship, in February, died of the disease.
In the past few days, health authorities disclosed that at least 10 other people who were on the same journey also were found to be infected. And some passengers on that trip stayed aboard for the current voyage — increasing crew members’ exposure to the virus.
“We know the coronavirus manifested among the previous passengers ... we will be testing everyone on the ship, we will be quarantining as necessary,” Pence said. “We anticipate that they will be quarantined on the ship, they will not need to disembark.”